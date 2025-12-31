Democrat Nonprofit Sue to Stop the White House Ballroom Rebuild

The hardcore leftist Democrats are backing a nonprofit group suing to stop the building of the White House ballroom. They cite environmental concerns. They want a long, drawn-out environmental review.

Democrats will do anything to stop anything and everything President Trump does. They don’t care how much it costs the taxpayers.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit earlier this month seeking to stop the demolition of the old East Wing of the executive mansion and the construction of the new ballroom in its place. The latest filing to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia aims at the environmental assessment, mandated under the National Environmental Policy Act, which was publicly released earlier this month.

The NEPA has been used by President Donald Trump’s opponents in other legal battles to stall other projects supported by the Trump administration, including the immigrant detention center dubbed Alligator Alcatraz in South Florida. A federal judge earlier this year ordered the facility to be shuttered over a failure to conduct a proper environmental assessment under the NEPA, a ruling that was overruled by a federal appeals court weeks later.

Anything to make the President look bad and ring up the costs.