Pastor Candidate Begged for Abortion Clinics in Federal Buildings

Texas Democrat candidate for the Senate, James Talarico, wrote a desperate letter to Joe Biden pleading with him to issue an executive order to create abortion clinics in federal buildings.

The text of the letter:

This is insane. It won’t be the first insane Democrat candidate. He thinks killing the unborn is a matter of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. His plea was allegedly to protect our freedoms.

This is the guy who thinks Jesus is nonbinary.

The tragic thing for America is that the race will be close, whether he opposes John Cornyn or Ken Paxton.