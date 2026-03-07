Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Pastor Candidate Begged for Abortion Clinics in Federal Buildings

Pastor Candidate Begged for Abortion Clinics in Federal Buildings

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Texas Democrat candidate for the Senate, James Talarico, wrote a desperate letter to Joe Biden pleading with him to issue an executive order to create abortion clinics in federal buildings.

The text of the letter:

This is insane. It won’t be the first insane Democrat candidate. He thinks killing the unborn is a matter of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. His plea was allegedly to protect our freedoms.

This is the guy who thinks Jesus is nonbinary.

The tragic thing for America is that the race will be close, whether he opposes John Cornyn or Ken Paxton.

Previous articleDems Used Tax Dollars to Make Maps More Gay in Slovakia & Czechia
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x