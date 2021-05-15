Pathetic CNN fears Israel tried to silence Qatar’s propaganda outlet



















CNN is a pathetic joke. They are a crazy propaganda outfit and rarely give a news story accurately.

The latest comes from the perfectly awful Brian Stelter. The unreliable source reported about the Israelis blowing up a Hamas building which also housed Al Jazeera and the AP. Stelter was quoting the Qatar propaganda from Al Jazeera about how Israel was trying to silence them. Seriously? How have they been silenced?

What a crock.

The media might be trying to distract from the fact that they worked in the building with the terror group Hamas.

As you probably know, Hamas exists to destroy Israel.

Watch:

Al Jazeera acting director general Dr. Mostefa Souag: "The aim of this heinous crime is to silence the media and to hide the untold carnage and suffering of the people of Gaza." pic.twitter.com/4zc787nPs1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 15, 2021

