Pathetic! Cuomo’s sorry his sexual harassment victims misunderstood









New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday responded to allegations that he sexually harassed two staffers. He offered a statement that blamed the victims for misinterpreting his remarks. He said his comments were intended to be “good natured” and that he was sorry those interactions had been “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

Cuomo admitted that he likes to “tease people” in the office.

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” Cuomo said. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”

There is a pending investigation of Andrew Cuomo for his “flirtations,” but more important are the people who died after he seeded nursing homes.

A second former staffer told The New York Times on Saturday night that Cuomo had harassed her, and as usual, he’s innocent.

