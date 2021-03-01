Pathetic! Cuomo’s sorry his sexual harassment victims misunderstood

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday responded to allegations that he sexually harassed two staffers. He offered a statement that blamed the victims for misinterpreting his remarks. He said his comments were intended to be “good natured” and that he was sorry those interactions had been “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”
Cuomo admitted that he likes to “tease people” in the office.
“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” Cuomo said. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”
There is a pending investigation of Andrew Cuomo for his “flirtations,” but more important are the people who died after he seeded nursing homes.
A second former staffer told The New York Times on Saturday night that Cuomo had harassed her, and as usual, he’s innocent.
I can believe that Cuomo, with his very unhealthy ego, quest for power, bully attitude, and history of being a spoiled rich brat, made inappropriate advances to women. But, he deserves the benefit of the doubt. These charges some out so late. There is an internecine fight within the party, and he has been chosen for removal. It comes suspiciously just after Kommissar Biden enters the White House. And it is being pushed by this black female AG. I think Valerie, Michelle and Barry may be involved in a coup on the white male bully governor.
If the left believed in what they say, that women need to be protected from abuse, then Cuomo would have been exposed years ago. Cuomo the COVID killer is to be removed for something which may not have happened, instead of what really happened with COVID.