Pathetic Responses from Notes by the New Press Secretary

By
M Dowling
-
2
17

The new press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is insulting Americans. When she’s asked a question, she doesn’t directly answer it. She just goes right to her prepared talking point notes on the podium and reads them. There’s no substance or sincerity at all.

Ms. Jean-Pierre does a terrible job of reading propaganda.

The worst thing she says is “Look, the President has been very clear about this.” He’s clear on nothing.

Watch:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Adonis
Adonis
12 minutes ago

Her only talent? Lesbian.Box checked.

1
Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
7 seconds ago

A consumate “LIAR”, his entouage, the corrupt MSM…and voila…you got “this thing”….

0
Reply