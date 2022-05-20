Pathetic Responses from Notes by the New Press Secretary

The new press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is insulting Americans. When she’s asked a question, she doesn’t directly answer it. She just goes right to her prepared talking point notes on the podium and reads them. There’s no substance or sincerity at all.

Ms. Jean-Pierre does a terrible job of reading propaganda.

The worst thing she says is “Look, the President has been very clear about this.” He’s clear on nothing.

Watch:

