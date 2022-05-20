Here They Are: Dangerous Demagogues of Replacement Theory

The latest Democrat demagogue assault is to call all Republicans Nazis who advocate the great replacement theory. That is a lie. What people on the right are saying is Democrats opened our borders so people from all over the world can pour into the country and displace Americans at the polls.

Democrats don’t want you to know what they’re doing. This disgusting allegation is a distraction. It also keeps minorities afraid of Republicans. They should be afraid of the new Democrats. They are destroying our institutions, religion, our Constitution, and even our statues.

So, who are the real racist purveyors of replacement theory? Who are the actual demagogues? Watch the clips.

Missed this one: Biden, Feb. 17, 2015: “Folks like me who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 will be an absolute minority in the USA. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50 percent of the people in America from then and on will be white European stock. ” pic.twitter.com/QBmFVtrS2c — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2022

“When a de­ranged black man ran down white grand­moth­ers at a Wauke­sha, Wis., hol­i­day pa­rade, the me­dia soon turned away from the aw­ful story. Pres­i­dent Biden didn’t show up and claim Amer­ica is at risk of los­ing its democ­racy, as he did Tues” https://t.co/hsUBp7tjzn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2022

