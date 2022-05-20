Here They Are: Dangerous Demagogues of Replacement Theory

M Dowling
The latest Democrat demagogue assault is to call all Republicans Nazis who advocate the great replacement theory. That is a lie. What people on the right are saying is Democrats opened our borders so people from all over the world can pour into the country and displace Americans at the polls.

Democrats don’t want you to know what they’re doing. This disgusting allegation is a distraction. It also keeps minorities afraid of Republicans. They should be afraid of the new Democrats. They are destroying our institutions, religion, our Constitution, and even our statues.

So, who are the real racist purveyors of replacement theory? Who are the actual demagogues? Watch the clips.


