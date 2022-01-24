Pathetic School Photos Out of Oregon

The second grade school photos below from Oregon are depressing. How can an educator agree to do this to a child? There is NO reason in the world to take a child’s picture with a mask on — NONE. The thinking of the people in Oregon is just wrong. These are the Democrats of today, the party of Vax Mandates and irrationality.

But when you have this for a governor, what can you expect:

School photos, damaging one small person at a time:

This is what school pictures look like in Oregon. Saddest shit I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/DTzStYGc8P — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 23, 2022

They’re also filling up the young minds with this sexual transgender garbage at the same time — no parental consent is needed. They won’t let them have their innocence and grow naturally.

Oregon School starts “Queer & Sexuality Alliance” club for ELEMENTARY KIDS; no parental consent required https://t.co/ByiQrVZesX — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) January 22, 2022

