Pathetic School Photos Out of Oregon

M Dowling
The second grade school photos below from Oregon are depressing. How can an educator agree to do this to a child? There is NO reason in the world to take a child’s picture with a mask on — NONE. The thinking of the people in Oregon is just wrong. These are the Democrats of today, the party of Vax Mandates and irrationality.

But when you have this for a governor, what can you expect:

Kate Brown, ready for a masked Christmas

School photos, damaging one small person at a time:

They’re also filling up the young minds with this sexual transgender garbage at the same time — no parental consent is needed. They won’t let them have their innocence and grow naturally.


