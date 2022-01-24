Cowards! ‘Where is Peng Shuai’ Tees Banned at Australia Open

M Dowling
Retired tennis star Martina Navratilova has blasted a decision by Australian Open organizers to ban T-shirts supporting Chinese player Peng Shuai.

Security staff had on Friday asked spectators trying to enter the grounds to remove T-shirts saying “Where is Peng Shuai?”.

Ms. Peng disappeared for weeks after accusing a top Chinese official of sexual misconduct in November.

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai sparked global concern when she disappeared from public view after posting allegations of sexual assault online

She has since re-appeared briefly, and then withdrew her accusation.

Her well-being is in question.

Tennis Australia, the organizing body behind the Australian Open, said Peng Shuai’s safety remained their “primary concern”, but defended their decision to confiscate the T-shirt and banner in a statement. Those are their ticket conditions [and they wouldn’t want to upset the Chinese communists.] ‘Where is Peng Shuai,’ is not political, it’s human rights.

Private corporations are implementing China’s fascism in a supposedly sovereign nation.


