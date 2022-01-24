Cowards! ‘Where is Peng Shuai’ Tees Banned at Australia Open

Retired tennis star Martina Navratilova has blasted a decision by Australian Open organizers to ban T-shirts supporting Chinese player Peng Shuai.

Security staff had on Friday asked spectators trying to enter the grounds to remove T-shirts saying “Where is Peng Shuai?”.

Ms. Peng disappeared for weeks after accusing a top Chinese official of sexual misconduct in November.

She has since re-appeared briefly, and then withdrew her accusation.

Her well-being is in question.

Tennis Australia, the organizing body behind the Australian Open, said Peng Shuai’s safety remained their “primary concern”, but defended their decision to confiscate the T-shirt and banner in a statement. Those are their ticket conditions [and they wouldn’t want to upset the Chinese communists.] ‘Where is Peng Shuai,’ is not political, it’s human rights.

Private corporations are implementing China’s fascism in a supposedly sovereign nation.

WTA fall tournaments in China remain up in the air and updates on Peng Shuai continue to raise concern. Stream live → https://t.co/tPoe44TDv0#TCLive l #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/RPi7ZwQkpc — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 23, 2022

