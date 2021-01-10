“Pathetic weasel” @Jack mocks Parler CEO who fires back

“Pathetic weasel” Jack Dorsey, aka Rasputin as Rush called him, put a heart symbol over the screenshot of the App Store’s top download chart, where Parler had been before the ban.

Dave Rubin sees him as a “pathetic weasel.”

You are a pathetic weasel. Please unfollow me before you ban me. Oh, and it’ll come for you too one day. Read history instead of micro dosing all day. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 10, 2021

MATZE FIRES BACK

On Parler, CEO John Matze responded by posting a screenshot of Dorsey’s tweet, adding his own comment.

“Yeah, we were number one until the fake news rage mob at Twitter and your anti-competitive friends went after us,” Matze wrote. He added: “That’s real cute.”

Rasputin is not cute!

Matze plans to sue Big Tech.

PARLER CEO EXPLAINS HIS NEXT STEP

In a post on Parler yesterday, Matze wrote that “Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers in an attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet. There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch. We prepared for events like this by never relying on Amazon’s proprietary infrastructure and building bare metal products.”

“We will try our best to move to a new provider right now as we have many competing for our business, however Amazon, Google, and Apple purposefully did this as a coordinated effort knowing our options would be limited and knowing this would inflict the most damage right as President Trump was banned from the tech companies,” the statement continued.

Matze concluded that “this was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place. We were too successful too fast. You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don’t count us out.”

Of course, they did no such bans when Black Lives Matter was planning riots across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Tik Tok [CCP company] last year.

Amazon wrote, “Recently, we’ve seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms. It’s clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service,” the email reads. “[W]e cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others,” the email reads. “Because Parler cannot comply with our terms of service and poses a very real risk to public safety, we plan to suspend Parler’s account effective Sunday, January 10th, at 11:59PM PST.”

Big Tech are such a$$h#%@.

Related