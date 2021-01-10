Google, Apple, Amazon Go Full Metal Jacket on Parler

Amazon on Saturday night suspended the social media platform Parler from its web hosting service effective Sunday night, according to multiple media reports. They join Google Play and Apple who suspended Parler indefinitely.
Amazon, founded by Jeff Bezos, said Parler’s lack of content moderation led to its removal from its web hosting service, calling it a “Very real risk to public safety,” according to The Wall Street Journal.
Amazon is the latest tech giant to take steps to limit the social networking app favored by conservatives and right-wing groups. They want Parler to use the same Draconian censorship they use. It’s very unAmerican.
Parler will be available to web hosting service users only until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time when the suspension goes into effect, according to the WSJ.
The Left is upset that there is talk of guns on the site and, allegedly, violence. Some people are tied to QAnon and they must be banned for some reason.
CEO John Matze told the Times’ Kara Swisher, “I haven’t seen a whole lot of illegal activity. Maybe there has been some, but it’s a minority of the cases.”
The tech company said they do not allow threats of violence or illegal activity but do support “diverse points of view.”
NO TO DRACONIAN CENSORSHIP
“Apple will be banning Parler until we give up free speech, institute broad and invasive policies like Twitter and Facebook and we become a surveillance platform by pursuing guilt of those who use Parler before innocence,” Matze said in his statement on Parler.
“They claim it is due to violence on the platform. The community disagrees as we hit number 1 on their store today. The same day ‘Hang Mike Pence’, a disgusting violent suggestion, was trending nationally on Twitter. Displaying the horrible double standard Apple and their big tech pack apply to the community.
“Apple, a software monopoly, provides no alternatives to installing apps on your phone other then their store. We do not own our phones, Apple simply rents them to us. Apple, Google and the rest of the anti-competitive pack of big tech tyrants coordinate their moves and work together to stifle competition in the marketplace,” he added.
The move by Apple and Google to target Parler comes as Twitter and other Silicon Valley companies ramp up their policing of statements and comments from President Donald Trump and other conservatives.
Parler said they might be down for as long as a week before they go up with a different hosting service. They were prepared and are ready to work around the problem.
“There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch. We prepared for events like this by never relying on Amazon’s proprietary infrastructure and building bare metal products.”
In one way it’s really sickening to hear Republicans piling on with complaints about Big Tech censorship. It was their own members who were targeted early on and all hell broke loose. But Tech relented and gave them a reprieve. All was well good in fantasy land and back to business as usual, get more bribes.
It’s pretty amazing. Less than half a month and we are showing the entire world how quick One Nation Under God can turn into the most corrupt and backward nation of the civilized world. It’s usually done by military means, but since “we” are capitalists we don’t rely on the military to do our dirty deeds. We use the Peak Capitalists of Tech and Media to accomplish that goal. Doesn’t this show that Communism and Capitalism are two sides of the same coin. Each are asserting their power over the masses. Without controls on the basic nature of man, no system is worthy. Communism relies on Supreme Power held by one individual and the masses are subject to that person’s whims. Capitalism, without restraint, results in the concentration of wealth, the “survival of the fittest” It is the competition which allows growth, not by expansion within, but asset acquisition. The more acquisition, the less competition. It is inevitable acquisitions will reach such a level where it’s power is at maximum and become it’s own Supreme Power. Then comes the Road to Serfdom, and Fascism in its True state.