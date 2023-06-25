Patriot Front Gets Booted

Patriot Front in Oregon just got booted by the Proud Boys. Most people think the Patriot Front Nazi types are feds or federal informants. These Front people seem to promote actual white supremacy, and no one on the right needs to be affiliated with them.

The main reason people think they’re plants is that they try too hard to look like Nazis yet appear to be typical preppy Feds.

MAGA pushing and telling the feds posing as nazis to F off was the greatest present I got this morning. pic.twitter.com/dglZ0K0OOy — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) June 25, 2023

CNN says they are white nationalists if you can believe a word they utter:

Patriot Front “is a white nationalist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia,” the Southern Poverty Law Center said.

“The organization broke off from Vanguard America (VA), a neo-Nazi group that participated in the chaotic demonstration,” the SPLC said.

The rally turned deadly with the killing of anti-racism demonstrator Heather Heyer. Later that month, Rousseau – who led Vanguard America members at “Unite the Right” – rebranded the group’s website and launched a new group called Patriot Front, the Anti-Defamation League said.

CNN’s source is the anti-Christian, anti-conservative hate group – Southern Poverty Law Center.

