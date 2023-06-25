Joe Biden lawyered up, and there is a new reason why this might be happening now.

However, unlike Trump, he won’t have a problem finding a lawyer or a slew of people to cover up his wrongdoing and potentially criminal behavior.

People say he lawyered up because of the secret phone (continue reading after the tweets).

Joe Biden has officially lawyered up. This is what a real scandal looks like. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) June 25, 2023

The mainstream media don’t cover Biden corruption. They cover it up. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) June 24, 2023

Not able to dispute the facts of the report itself, this week Democrats resorted to personal attacks on Special Counsel Durham. Pretty telling. pic.twitter.com/rXj8ezJ0Bf — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) June 23, 2023

Peter Schweizer on Sunday dropped a bombshell while on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show.

THE SECRET PHONE

Schweizer said Joe Biden was using a secret cell phone and it was paid for by Hunter Biden’s firm.

“What is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he’s Vice President of the United States?” Schweizer said. “It’s not the government phone. It’s not Joe Biden’s personal phone. We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was Vice President.

“It was from AT&T. It was $300 a month. It was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world,” Schweitzer said.

Mr. Schweizer said he shared the “phone number, and account information with the people over at the House Oversight Committee.”

“My hope is that the House Oversight Committee will subpoena those records,” Schweizer continued.

I heard this before, but now there is confirmation. The thing about phones is the information is preserved in the Cloud for a period of time. We’ll see if they get anything from it. Watch:

Peter Schweizer claims Joe Biden was using secret cell phone: “My hope is that the House Oversight Committee will subpoena those records.” pic.twitter.com/hnACrbLGb6 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 25, 2023

