“Peace on Earth” Anti-Israeli Dem “Rioters” Storm Democrat “Holiday Party”

by James S. Soviero

Forget any “peace on Earth, goodwill to men” silliness in this holy/holiday season if you’re a Democrat. They’ll not only ruin your good cheer, they’ll spoil any of their own.

“Protesters” from the Palestinian Youth Movement and Party for Socialism and Liberation stormed a Christmas party held by Michigan Democrats. The “rioters” were there to confront Rep. Shri Thanedar, who had renounced his membership in the Democratic Socialists of America over its support of a “hate-filled and antisemitic” Times Square rally.

Party chair Jonathan Kinloch said that “polite” requests for them to leave fell on deaf ears, which “angered the event attendees, who then forced the protestors” out to protect seniors and disabled attendees.

Those efforts proved too little too late for a couple of the partygoers.

91-year-old former Detroit police commissioner Bernice Smith said she had to defend herself by hitting protesters with a cane, according to footage posted on Instagram.

At least one partygoer, Democratic activist Bobbie Johnson, was hospitalized after suffering two black eyes. “They came in here — they bust me in my head!” she cried while wiping away blood from her face in a live-streamed video while still at the event.

Kinloch, the local party chair, denounced the protesters as “rioters.”

None of the above stopped that Dem “holiday cheer” from spreading to Congressman Shri Thanedar’s personal residence. At 3 a.m., he was awakened by a man screaming, “Your silence is violence; your silence is abhorrent!” while horns blared in the background. Mixed in were signs urging the representative to #WakeThe FUP.

Thanedar strongly disagrees with anti-Israel “Squad” member and fellow Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib. She claimed Pres. Biden “supported the genocide of the Palestinian people” by propping up Israel’s war on Hamas.” This pitched battle underscores the nationwide party divisions that have been brought to the forefront in Michigan.

While we can get some grins watching them fighting, it’s more important to fully understand that today’s Democrat Party is joyless, growing more violent, trending strongly towards Jew-hatred, and increasingly anti-American.

You want to really ruin their holiday season? Prayerfully, joyfully, and publicly celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. May you all have a healthy, happy, safe, and blessed MERRY CHRISTMAS!

