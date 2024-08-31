Pelosi and Harris Call for Citizenship for All Here Illegally

Nancy Pelosi said the quiet part out loud when Bill Maher asked her if she supported California giving tax dollars – $30,000 tax dollars – to illegal aliens to buy homes. Pelosi said she supports giving the American dream to everybody. More than that, she supports amnesty for all illegal aliens in this country.

Bill Maher noted that they are undocumented.

She said she wants to make them documented. That’s tens of millions of people.

“Well,” Pelosi said, “what I would like to do is move them to documented. …One of the best things that we can do for our economy is to pass comprehensive immigration reform.”

She spouts lofty goals, but she only wants this for their votes to give Democrats their permanent electoral majority.

Democrats want all illegals to get citizenship so they can get their vote This is treason https://t.co/SwQcAYZuaT — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) August 31, 2024

Report From Free Beacon

Amnesty for millions here illegally.

The Democratic National Committee endorsed a plan to offer amnesty to illegal aliens who were deported under former president Donald Trump and invite them back to the United States. They want to give them amnesty.

The official Democratic Party platform supports the passage of the U.S. Citizenship Act, a bill sent to Congress by the Biden-Harris administration on January 20, 2021. That bill would create a sweeping amnesty process for the millions of illegal aliens currently residing in the country.

A provision also allows those who were “removed from or who departed the United States on or after January 20, 2017,” if they resided in the country for three years before applying for amnesty as well.

Such a proposal would constitute one of the most radical changes to the nation’s immigration policy in US history.

Roughly 1.5 million illegal aliens were deported by the Trump administration, including tens of thousands each year who were guilty of serious crimes such as sexual assault.

Vice President Kamala Harris has applauded the bill on several occasions. In June 2021, she thanked U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D., N.J.) for “leading the way on the U.S. Citizenship Act.”