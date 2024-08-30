Jason Goodman found the army had taken over a public New York City hotel, and he was not allowed to tape.

They are there in some way for illegal aliens.

I asked AI on Google, and this is what the software said:

The New York National Guard is on duty in New York City to assist travelers and help deter terrorist operations. The task force of 240 soldiers and airmen works with the city’s police to help in major transit hubs.

What would work better is if they shut down the border!