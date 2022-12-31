Pelosi Raises House Clerks’ Pay to $212K Max, More Than Congressmen

In her last act as Speaker, Nancy Pelosi gave the swamp critters on the House staff a nice big pay raise of up to $212,000. That’s $38,000 more than members of Congress make.

These are the clerks writing bills no one reads, keeping schedules for congressmen, going on coffee runs, and so on.

Before this, House staff pay was negotiated on an individual basis and depended on their ability.

Issue One found one out of eight congressional offices were not paying wages that are comparable to the cost of living in Washington, D.C. The report estimated that there were roughly 1,200 congressional staffers making less than $42,610 annually.

Now they’ll all make a lot of money, more than congressmen.

Nancy Pelosi boosts maximum pay for House staff to $212,000 in final act as speaker https://t.co/OZdNMPsRHn — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) December 30, 2022

