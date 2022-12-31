Pope Benedict Has Died at Age 95, RIP

The real Pope, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, died at the age of 95, and I am heartbroken. For me, he was the true Pope.

The German-born Joseph Ratzinger was born on 16 April 1927 in Bavaria. He succeeded the sainted Pope John Paul II in 2005. Pope Benedict was the real Pope who retired or was pushed out by a radical force within and outside the Vatican.

The conservative, anti-communist Pope, was the head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office for nearly 25 years. Benedict became the first German pope in 1,000 years. He served for eight years before deciding to step down in 2013 or being bullied into stepping down.

THE SCANDAL

When he stepped down, the gender and far-left radicals were still in and outside the Vatican, and the Vatican prelates blamed him for money issues, among other things.

There was a sex scandal and a leak by his butler soon after he stepped down.

The non-political Pope was gone, soon replaced by the communist sympathizer, Pope Francis.

Pope Benedict said his health at age 85 prevented him from doing the job.

“In today’s world, subject to so many rapid changes and shaken by questions of deep relevance for the life of faith, to govern the bark of St. Peter and proclaim the gospel, both strength of mind and body are necessary, “ he said.

“Strength which in the last few months has deteriorated in me to the extent that I have had to recognize my incapacity to adequately fulfill the ministry entrusted to me.”

I don’t doubt he was telling the truth, a rigidly honest man, but I personally think he was convinced by the “very filth” to use his words, corrupting the Vatican – gay priest sex rings abusing children and money laundering schemes. He wrote a memoir that seems to have disappeared into the ethos.

POPE BENEDICT WAS READY TO DIE

In September 2016, The Daily Beast reports that Pope Benedict’s memoirs have been published, and Pope Benedict says he is ready to die. He has kept the juicier tidbits private, and his diaries will be destroyed.

That’s too bad. Hopefully, someone will preserve them.

“I think that if he had been able to decide his own future, he would have been quite happy to spend his life as a college professor, teaching and writing books,” the New York Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan told The Post in December 2018.

“But he was called to greater service… And he accepted all of this as one who follows not his own will, but God’s will.”

Pope Benedict said his dream was to retire with his brother, also a prelate, and study the Scriptures. Shortly after he became Pope, his brother died. After his retirement, he studied the Scriptures. He hasn’t been well for the last few years.

