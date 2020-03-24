Pelosi’s new Coronavirus bill still includes digital dollar play money

The new bill offered by Democrats includes the digital dollar which was in the first bill. What does this have to do with Coronavirus?

“The bill establishes a digital dollar which it defines as ‘a balance expressed as a dollar value consisting of digital ledger entries that are recorded as liabilities in the accounts of any Federal Reserve Bank,” Forbes reported.

Nope, it shouldn’t be in a Coronavirus bill.

A cashless society — eventually backed by carbon — and negative interest rates. Deep State is alive and well. This is where they want to take us.

THEY SAY THEY’LL TAKE IT OUT

While the draft bill introduced by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday no longer includes any language around a digital dollar, a separate bill introduced by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), titled the “Financial Protections and Assistance for America’s Consumers, States, Businesses, and Vulnerable Populations Act,” still mentions the digital dollar.

The language is expected to be removed from that bill as well, according to a source familiar with the matter., Coin Desk reported.

It better be gone!

