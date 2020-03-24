Coronavirus stimulus is a $6 trillion package, $2 trillion in new money

President Trump said we are nearing the “the end of our historic battle” with “the invisible enemy” of coronavirus at the beginning of Tuesday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing.

He emphasized the hope that they will soon reach a deal on the current stimulus.

Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow specifically said the new coronavirus bill working its way through Democrat-driven congressional gridlock would total $6 trillion: $4 trillion in liquidity from the Federal Reserve, and $2 trillion in new money.

Typical annual appropriations from Congress in a given fiscal year are around $1.2-4 trillion, and total expenditures roughly $4.3 trillion.

“I said earlier today that I hope we can do this by Easter,” Trump said, referring to his comments at a Fox News virtual town hall. “I think that would be a great thing for our country, and we’re all working very hard to make that a reality. … Easter is a very special day for many reasons.”

Vice President Mike Pence and Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, also warned that anyone fleeing New York City in recent days may have been exposed to coronavirus and should self-quarantine for 14 days regardless of where they are now.

We should never be reliant on a foreign country for the means of our own survival,” Trump said, adding that coronavirus has shown “how critical it is to have strong borders and a robust manufacturing sector.”

His Gallup approval is 49%, his highest ever. That must drive the left nuts. They were hoping this would destroy him. Trump said the impact of the expected congressional stimulus package is a good sign for the nation’s financial future.

“The Dow surged over 2,100 points,” Trump said. “That’s the all-time record in the history of the exchange.”

“As we near the end of our historic battle with the invisible enemy.. Going on for a while.. But we win.. Easter is our timeline..”(From dark to light.. April 1-10..) US President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/eXK6NYo9TJ — Digital Assets Daily (@AssetsDaily) March 24, 2020