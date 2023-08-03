Pence Isn’t A Serious Candidate – Says Trump Must Never Be President

There is no way Pence is serious about running for president, considering the comments he has made recently. Like Chris Christie, he’s probably a candidate for the express purpose of bashing Donald Trump. He couldn’t possibly think his rhetoric will win him friends. Mr. Pence looks weak and untrustworthy. He even caved to the DOJ.

Mike Pence now says Trump should never be President and claims his candidacy is a distraction from Hunter’s “corruption.”

Pence called Trump’s candidacy a “distraction” from Biden’s “disastrous policies.”

This comes after the latest indictment against Trump, which includes four counts regarding his efforts to obstruct Congress’ Electoral College vote count.

TRUMP’S A DISTRACTION

“Our country is more important than one man,” the disloyal former Vice President Pence asserted.

“As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter,” Pence wrote in his five-part tweet.

“Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career,” Pence tweeted.

VIRTUE SIGNALING

He added: “On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution, and I always will.”

That is not what then-President Trump said. Though they were controversial, Mr. Trump felt he was following the Constitution based on legal opinions.

Pence is a member of the GOP wing of the Uniparty. He’s a snake. He also bashed Trump’s lawyers, giving Democrats more soundbites.

Pence has denounced a team of “crackpot lawyers” who emboldened former President Donald Trump’s ill-fated attempt to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the Daily Mail online said.

Related