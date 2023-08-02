Pence Gave DOJ Secret Notes of Conversations with Trump

Then-Vice President Mike Pence took “contemporaneous notes” of his conversations with Donald Trump before the J6 riot. This was revealed in the Tuesday indictment.
Pence’s previously unreported notes are presented as evidence against Trump. Mr. Trump faces four federal charges related to his actions after the 2020 presidential election and claims the election was stolen. The charges could put him in prison for the remainder of his life. One even carries a potential death penalty.
Fox News:
“As the January 6 congressional certification proceeding approached and other efforts to impair, obstruct, and defeat the federal government function failed, [Trump] sought to enlist the Vice President to use his ceremonial role at the certification to fraudulently alter the election results,” the 45-page indictment alleges.
“The Defendant did this first by using knowingly false claims of election fraud to convince the Vice President to accept the Defendant’s fraudulent electors, reject legitimate electoral votes, or send legitimate electoral votes to state legislatures for review rather than count them. When that failed, the Defendant attempted to use a crowd of supporters that he had gathered in Washington, D.C., to pressure the Vice President to fraudulently alter the election results.”
Pence's previously unreported notes are presented as evidence against Trump.
Remember when he said he’d fight until every legal vote was counted and every illegal ballot was thrown out? The man’s a weasel.
We have seen so many stories since 2017 about investigators “having the goods” on Trump. None have been true. A most recent and flagrant example is the recent “Rudy turned on Trump” story.
Pence is a self serving person who thinks the corrupt establishment is the divine countenance. He dare not alienate them, and he acts to please them. Pence has nothing on Trump. If we had the recordings of those conversations, I think we would hear Pence agreeing with Trump that the election was stolen, and that action should be taken to correct it.
Pence seems to be the 4th and only unidentified FBI plant in Trump’s administration.
The election WAS fraudulent.
There is no question about it.
None whatsoever.
Mountains of evidence prove it.
Pointing that fact out and trying to rectify
the biggest crime in our history is Heroic.
Pence is a traitor to the nation and should be treated as such.
Pence is a :professional”, ‘career’ politician, (ptui). Enough said!
“Contemporaneous notes” could be manufactured at any time and therefore hearsay and meaningless.
I agree, notes with nothing else to support them is no different than verbal testimony.
That’s not a surprise – saving his own a55 first. There will be more rats coming out just give it time.