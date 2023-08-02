Pence Gave DOJ Secret Notes of Conversations with Trump

Then-Vice President Mike Pence took “contemporaneous notes” of his conversations with Donald Trump before the J6 riot. This was revealed in the Tuesday indictment.

Pence’s previously unreported notes are presented as evidence against Trump. Mr. Trump faces four federal charges related to his actions after the 2020 presidential election and claims the election was stolen. The charges could put him in prison for the remainder of his life. One even carries a potential death penalty.

“As the January 6 congressional certification proceeding approached and other efforts to impair, obstruct, and defeat the federal government function failed, [Trump] sought to enlist the Vice President to use his ceremonial role at the certification to fraudulently alter the election results,” the 45-page indictment alleges.

“The Defendant did this first by using knowingly false claims of election fraud to convince the Vice President to accept the Defendant’s fraudulent electors, reject legitimate electoral votes, or send legitimate electoral votes to state legislatures for review rather than count them. When that failed, the Defendant attempted to use a crowd of supporters that he had gathered in Washington, D.C., to pressure the Vice President to fraudulently alter the election results.”

Remember when he said he’d fight until every legal vote was counted and every illegal ballot was thrown out? The man’s a weasel.

Amazing how easily establishment NeoCons forget their previous political stances to suit the current agenda. https://t.co/6ajSGFScav — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 2, 2023

Gateway Pundit copied one of the pages in the indictment:

