Pennsylvania Gov. Makes Elections Less Secure

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) plans automatic registration of eligible citizens to vote when they renew their driver’s license or ID card at the DMV.

The potential for voter fraud is very high. Mail-in ballots will go out to everyone.

Governor Shapiro, in a recent tweet, emphasized his commitment to expanding voter access in Pennsylvania, stating, “I am proud to announce that for the first time ever, Pennsylvania is an automatic voter registration state. That’s right, from now on, when you get or renew your driver’s license or an ID card at the DMV, you’ll be registered to vote unless you choose not to.”

Shapiro claimed, “I made a commitment when I was campaigning for this office that we would bring automatic voter registration to Pennsylvania and break down the barriers for legal eligible voters.”

When running for Governor, I made a commitment to bring automatic voter registration to Pennsylvania — the birthplace of our democracy. On this National Voter Registration Day, I’m making that promise a reality. pic.twitter.com/7hSnHLDKAg — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 19, 2023

Charlie Kirk posted on X: Gov Josh Shapiro announces that Pennsylvania is now an automatic voter registration state. Everytime someone gets or renews their driver’s licenses or state ID, they get registered to vote. More mass mail-in ballots for Dems in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Meanwhile PA Democrats have been working for years to give illegals driver’s licenses. Connect the dots.

