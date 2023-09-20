NYC Council to Purge Historical Figures, Labeling Them Criminals

New York City wants to purge statues of George Washington, Christopher Columbus, and other historical figures. These leftists are erasing our history using the excuse of slavery or “crimes against humanity” against “indigenous populations.”

They’ve decided to convict them posthumously to erase history despite slavery being common in those days.

New York City’s Council agenda for Tuesday, September 19, is to consider a bill “to remove works of art on City property that depict a person who owned enslaved persons or directly benefitted economically from slavery, or who participated in systemic crimes against indigenous peoples or other crimes against humanity.”

If their statue is allowed to remain, a plaque must be installed to list their so-called crimes.

In 2021, a statue of Thomas Jefferson was removed from City Hall after standing in place since 1883.

The city is broke and overrun with anonymous illegal aliens, but this is what they think is important.

REPARATIONS AS WELL

The Council will also establish a “Commission on Racial Equity.” It will study New York City’s history with the African slave trade. They will also look into reparations payments.

“This bill would require the Commission on Racial Equity to establish a Truth, Healing, and Reconciliation process in connection with the City’s historic involvement in slavery. The process’s objectives would be to establish historical facts about slavery in the City of New York; to protect, acknowledge, and empower affected persons and communities; and to recommend changes for government and institutions to prevent recurrence and perpetuation of harm.”

“Have we reached the ultimate stage of absurdity where some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, while other people are not held responsible for what they themselves are doing today,” Thomas Sowell said.

The Council is looking for a bill for a diversity monitor to address “disparate impact,” which is Marxist.

The agenda also includes the establishment of a citywide “school diversity monitor.” The monitor would “monitor racial segregation in the city’s school system, including charter schools under the jurisdiction of the Department of Education (DOE)”. They would make recommendations to alleviate disparate impact discrimination.

The council will also vote on establishing a “Commission on Racial Equity.” The Commission will examine the city’s history of involvement with the African slave trade. The panel would also be tasked with calculating reparations payments.

The hardcore left is erasing who we are and all we believe in to substitute it with Marxist ideology. You can be sure the school children are taught to hate America in New York City schools.

New York City is destroyed. Curtis Sliwa is trying to save it with very little help. Americans aren’t willing to fight for America.

