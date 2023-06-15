Pentagon: “We have no idea where the weapons went.”

In a new report, the U.S. Department of Defense admitted that the Pentagon had not been properly tracking weapons sent to Ukraine. For months, the media has been silenced, kept from reporting this, and warning that this has meant more U.S. weapons on the black market and in the hands of terrorists around the world.

The Pentagon admits, “We have no idea where the weapons went.” It’s chaos.

The Pentagon admits it failed to track 3 out of 5 of its shipments to Ukraine.

“The report identifies accountability control concerns for defense items being transferred to the government of Ukraine,” a press release reads.

“Specifically, the DoD OIG found instances when DoD personnel did not complete required shipping or transfer documentation or could not confirm quantities of items being transferred. The evaluation identifies that these issues took place because the personnel responsible for shipping and transferring the defense items did not follow the Defense Transportation Regulation (DTR).”

Americans are suffering over Ukraine, but D.C. is a district of wealth with new mansions popping up. That is where the money ends up.

The next stage after Russia is China. Jens Stoltenberg admits Ukraine is about Russia losing because China will take over the world.

Watch more about the DC scam:

Related