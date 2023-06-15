Dramatic Footage of Artillery Damage in a ‘Captured’ Russian Village

Ukrainian social media tells us that Zelensky’s army has re-captured key villages in former Eastern Ukraine, now Russia. Journalist Patrick Lancaster traveled to the front lines in some of these villages to see if that’s actually happening.

Photos of Ukrainians claiming they captured Russian villages are showing up in Western mainstream media, such as the BBC. It appears reporters are taking the clips from Ukrainian sites but not going into the areas themselves to investigate. Clayton Morris sent an independent journalist into one of these villages “captured” by Ukrainians to see what was going on.

Reporter Patrick Lancaster went to a “captured” village where the Ukrainians claimed control. In fact, they are not in control. Russia’s in control.

Ukrainian soldiers were set up in residential homes with NATO weaponry, some of which they were told to not use. They destroy the civilian homes, but they are not in charge and haven’t captured the villages that Mr. Lancaster visited.

Ukrainians are setting up mines in the middle of residential streets in these Russian civilian villages.

Western media is taking published Ukrainian photos of a handful of soldiers holding a flag claiming they are in charge and publishing them as fact, but they are untrue. They’re meant to make people feel good.

