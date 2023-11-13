People Coming Illegally Flee Chicago and New York City

Open Borders Chicago is losing illegal aliens because they can’t find a place to sleep other than the police station, and they can’t find jobs. Some traveled back to family elsewhere in the country to find a better life. They won’t find it in Third World Chicago or New York City.

Chicago Tribune Report

The family went from sleeping on the floor of a police station to a crowded shelter to a house on the Far South Side and then back to the floor of the police station after her stepfather, Michael Castejon, 39, couldn’t afford the rent. He said he could not find a job that paid enough without a work permit.

On Nov. 3, they set out to go back to Texas. From there, they would go to Venezuela, the country they fled to seek asylum in the United States.

They’re just one family of countless others searching for the better life they were promised.

The first few colder days influenced the family’s decision to contact staff at Catholic Charities, pressing for plane tickets that would put them closer to a border town to find a way back home. When they got the news that they had been approved and had their tickets in hand, Castejon felt relieved, he said.

The feeling of disappointment and impotency that Castejon felt is shared by many of the migrants, said Brayan Lozano, head of the volunteer group of the Police Station Response Team at the 1st District station.

Catholic Charities is helping cope with the illegal migrant crisis since they believe in open borders and get paid to promote it.

One family of five left for Detroit because another migrant told them there was work there. One man went back to Texas, where he will join his cousins after trying his luck in Chicago. In the past month, at least 40 people, including Sevilla’s family, have left Chicago from the 1st District station on the Near South Side with the help of Catholic Charities of Chicago.

More than 2,000 people have gotten monetary aid from the state through Catholic Charities to relocate to other states with family and friends, According to Katie Bredemann, a spokesperson with Catholic Charities of Chicago.

The program has been part of their effort to help ease the humanitarian crisis in Chicago and offer the migrants an opportunity to reunite with families or reach the city they intended to go to before being sent to Chicago.

Catholic Charities gets all their money from taxpayers.

New York City

The first batch of migrants was bused to Floyd Bennett Field’s makeshift tent city in Brooklyn on Sunday — and wanted no part of it.

Dozens of migrant families arrived at the controversial remote housing site courtesy of the Adams administration shortly after 12:30 p.m., looked around, and promptly hopped back on the bus to try to return to their previous shelters.

No one told them that America’s Democrat cities are turning into Third World Hellholes, and they’re no place for anyone, much less people from foreign lands.

In addition to rapes, loss of life, and wasted funds, they came for a worse life if they came to Chicago or New York City. So, some will go home, and others will go elsewhere at taxpayer expense via far-left Catholic Charities.

Fox News reported on New York City this morning.

The first batch of migrants was bused to a makeshift tent city in Brooklyn on Sunday, took one look, and were ready to leave, according to reports.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Sunday, dozens of migrant families arrived at the remote housing site and wanted no part of it upon arrival.

The controversial tent shelter at Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Field, which has drawn widespread criticism for its remote location, among many other concerns, is set to house nearly 2,000 migrants, but the first busload abandoned the site after taking a view of it.

“As we have said time and time again, more than 139,500 asylum seekers have moved through our intake system since the spring of 2022, all of whom have been offered vital services,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants Biden to do more.

“But with more than 65,600 migrants still currently in our care, and thousands more continuing to arrive every week, we have used every possible corner of New York City and are quite simply out of good options to shelter migrants,” Adams said.

State Assemblywoman Jaime Williams (D-Brooklyn) was at the field Sunday and spoke with a man who told her he was with the city’s Health and Hospitals system and had talked with some of the migrants,

“It’s a disaster waiting to happen,” Williams said in a statement.

Why not deport people and close the borders? We can’t afford this, and neither can anyone decent who comes. Criminals and cartels will be fine.

What are we allowing?

