People Here Illegally Got FHA Loans Meant for Lower-Income Americans

By
M Dowling
-
1
9

The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced in March that people here illegally will no longer be eligible for Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgages.

They are not supposed to obtain these loans.

FHA loans offer government-insured mortgages to ensure that lower-income individuals have access to home ownership. While illegal immigrants are technically ineligible to obtain FHA-backed home loans under U.S. law, HUD’s announcement will strengthen enforcement mechanisms to ensure that illegal immigrants are not abusing it.

Who knew they were getting our home loans, too? These are meant for lower-income Americans, not people who invaded the country. Biden’s administration allowed them to get these mortgages.

HUD’s revised residency requirements for FHA-backed loans (which took effect on May 25) will apply to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients as well as individuals who are pending asylum or pending refugee status, according to HUD, since there is no guarantee that their residency status will be renewed under the current administration.

The new policy eliminated the ‘non-permanent resident’ category from the FHA’s Single Family Title I and Title II programs, and reverses a Biden-era policy that allows FHA loans for DACA recipients who provide a valid Social Security Number and work eligibility status.

1 Comment
The government and wall street need to get out of, and to be prohibited from engaging in and interfering with the real estate market altogether. It has caused nothing but problems. The government and Wall Street utilize real estate as a source of equity and for collecting interest through various financial mechanisms, all it ends up doing is driving up… Read more »

