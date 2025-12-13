People Here Illegally Got FHA Loans Meant for Lower-Income Americans

The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced in March that people here illegally will no longer be eligible for Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgages.

They are not supposed to obtain these loans.

BOMBSHELL: HUD Sec. Turner confirms Biden gave FHA-backed mortgages to illegals—now revoked. “We’re purging them. Only US citizens in HUD housing.” 12M+ crossed under Biden. @SecretaryTurner was tagged, so let him see your support. Do you stand with him? A. Big yes

FHA loans offer government-insured mortgages to ensure that lower-income individuals have access to home ownership. While illegal immigrants are technically ineligible to obtain FHA-backed home loans under U.S. law, HUD’s announcement will strengthen enforcement mechanisms to ensure that illegal immigrants are not abusing it.

Who knew they were getting our home loans, too? These are meant for lower-income Americans, not people who invaded the country. Biden’s administration allowed them to get these mortgages.

Hey America! Our tax dollars guaranteed 30 year FHA mortgages for illegals while veterans young couples and hard-working Americans were priced out. Lawbreaking was rewarded while citizens paid the price. pic.twitter.com/6dC3wq7HiE — Mehek Cooke (@MehekCooke) December 12, 2025

HUD’s revised residency requirements for FHA-backed loans (which took effect on May 25) will apply to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients as well as individuals who are pending asylum or pending refugee status, according to HUD, since there is no guarantee that their residency status will be renewed under the current administration.

American real estate loan agent says he has begun doing foreclosures on homes owned by illegals who are being deported He says illegals used our FHA loans to buy these homes@anttsinc “These are foreclosures, so these are homes that were bought. Using FHA. Guaranteed by the… pic.twitter.com/uB9r6yXO1b — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 11, 2025

The new policy eliminated the ‘non-permanent resident’ category from the FHA’s Single Family Title I and Title II programs, and reverses a Biden-era policy that allows FHA loans for DACA recipients who provide a valid Social Security Number and work eligibility status.