New Propaganda: Zelensky Has “Balls of Steel” as He Taunts Putin

This is the latest propaganda via the Daily Mail aimed at bolstering President Zelensky’s image.

Zelensky praised for “balls of steel,” as he taunts Putin one mile from Russian positions to show his Ukrainian forces control Kupyansk.

We went from he’s George Washington or Winston Churchill to he’s the balls of steel guy.

The Mail:

The Kremlin dictator was derided for a claim last month that Russia had seized the small strategic city in the Kharkiv region.

Zelensky taunted Putin today, as he was filmed within reach of Russian shelling to back his troops, who retain control of this key territory.

Ukraine took back a small piece of Kupyansk.

The truth is that Russians are slowly and methodically increasing the land they control. If they wanted to unleash their power, Ukraine would be destroyed completely. They are a nuclear nation.

The Mail Writes

“Many Russians have talked about Kupyansk – we can see that,” he said, mocking Putin.

In a video aimed at Donald Trump over the peace negotiations, he said it was ‘extremely important to achieve results on the front so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy – that’s how it works’.

Putin has boasted for weeks – backed by his top general, Valery Gerasimov – that he now controls Kupyansk, exposed as a lie by Zelensky’s video.

Explosions could be heard in the background as the Ukrainian leader spoke.

Mocking Putin will go over real well while the US is trying to negotiate a peace deal.