Peoples’ Convoy Are in DC — Live – Updated

The Peoples’ Convoy was in Maryland last night and is currently circling D.C. They don’t plan to go into DC because they don’t want to be framed by Nancy Pelosi. The convoy has been ignored completely by the Democrat media.

They are going to circle DC slowly.

The People’s Convoy Encircles the 495 Beltway Surrounding Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/kUbh6Jfx6w — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 6, 2022

The People’s Convoy 🇺🇸 | Give Thanks to the Truckers pic.twitter.com/Qwzrm1oFXe — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 6, 2022

Live:

The People’s Convoy Is Not Heading for D.C. “We Don’t Want To Be Framed And Set Up By Nancy Pelosi” pic.twitter.com/mw6QEDE3m0 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 5, 2022

Good morning friends welcome to Hagerstown Maryland and The People’s Convoy pic.twitter.com/ySsJzil6h6 — john and casper (@johnandcasper) March 5, 2022

Hagerstown, Maryland Is Jam-Packed With Trucks! 🇺🇸 Video via https://t.co/vVPAEhO4rz pic.twitter.com/LuNRaL2pNJ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 5, 2022

The Corporate Media Gets Grilled by Activists for Freedom as the People’s Convoy Rolls In 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UGqQSPRiK3 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 5, 2022

People were lined up for miles and so was the traffic! The Peoples Convoy has arrived in Hagerstown Maryland! Rolling in the lead truck with Mike Landis. The demand is simple: end the tyranny and return the freedom to the people!@RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/KSEMlxhWwZ — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) March 5, 2022

MUST WATCH: Drone footage shows The Peoples Convoy in Hagerstown MD. The convoy has amassed so many vehicles, parts of the convoy have had to stay in neighboring cities as far out as 30 miles. Follow us ==> @ElAmerican_ pic.twitter.com/FfBxvhI2Fw — El American (@ElAmerican_) March 5, 2022

Related