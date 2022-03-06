You’re Watching the End of the Global Financial System

The West has gone mad and it’s no less obvious than in the reaction to the Russian invasion. Visa is canceling credit cards, you can’t get to Russia Today without a VPN, Russian cats are banned from competitions, and Anna Netrebko, the famous opera singer, was kicked out of the Metropolitan Opera.

All these actions do is further the possibility of global war and provide a path for The Great Reset to take shape. They are not working as planned in that it won’t stop Putin. It’s great for virtue signaling, however.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has warned that China will now come up with alternatives to SWIFT after seeing Russia isolated. It is now clear to China and Russia that the West sees SWIFT as only a Western financial system. Putin is also currently working on an Asian-African alliance.

The West is committing financial suicide.

Corporations are making decisions for the future that isolate Russia and it will only isolate and hurt the West more in the long term.

China might now escalate its designs on Taiwan and a recent address by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang seems to confirm that concern.

Oblivious Kamala Harris told Ukraine to join NATO despite the fact that it violates the neutrality Ukraine agreed to in accordance with the 1991 Budapest Agreement.

We are watching the decline and fall of the world economy and it won’t be long before they all drop the dollar as the world’s currency. It will make the US poor overnight.

Cryptocurrencies won’t survive either. They won’t survive without energy and we need fossil fuels for that.

Welcome to The New World Order, courtesy of the fools running the world’s governments. Klaus Schwab, the progenitor of The Great Reset, will get even more than he planned.

Related