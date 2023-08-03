PETA: Use Compassionate Language When Addressing Rats

We might need a special ‘clown world animal’ category just for PETA. Peta wants circus animals and zoos gone. They’ve gotten rid of elephants in the circus and porpoises at Sea World so far. They want road kill treated as individuals who get funerals. In this clip, they’re training children to use PC speech about rats.

Who doesn’t love a rat.


