The Tragic Disintegration of Life & Freedom in San Francisco

Life in San Francisco is rapidly changing. The quality of life and freedom are disintegrating under the Progressives. From families with children to landlords to 1st responders, Progressives are destroying the once-beautiful city. The entire state is not what was.They are ruining paradise.

THE LANDLORDS

San Francisco landlords are finding their properties and incomes losing value due to constant regulations and people leaving.

If apartments are vacant for more than six months, they have to pay San Francisco up to $20,000 per year per unit. Since people can work at home or move, it’s getting hard to get renters.

The manager of one building with 25 apartments is owned by his dad and his brother. They’ve had it for 20 years. They began with a one-page lease, and now it’s 20 pages without the disclosures about fire and alarm systems. There are many tenancy advocacy groups, and over the past 10 to 15 years, they’ve made landlords into “greedy, money-making people” – the “big bad wolf.”

The applicants just aren’t there anymore.

During COVID, people were working from home, apartments went vacant, and the fines were exorbitant. There are many punitive levies on landlords.

Tax Proposition M passed in 2022 and begins in January 2024.

“What this proposition does is if you have a vacant unit for over 182 days, six months basically, they will start fining you.”

The fine is based on whether you’re commercial or residential. If it’s residential, if it’s 1000 square feet or less. The first year, you’re going to get taxed 2500 a year…second year, it goes to 5000 a year…third year, it will be $10,000 a year under interpretability, so it’s three years on. Then you have the second level, which is 1000 to 2000 square feet, and then above 2000 square feet in the third year, it could be up to $20,000 per year per unit.”

“So I look at it this way. It’s a great business plan that the city has conjured up, right? So they created the problem with the increase in violence and everything else that has made people leave the city; their authoritarian lockdowns on COVID. They created the problem. They found the solution, and now they will profit off of that solution because I don’t believe that that money that’s going to be taxed taken from the landlords and taxpayers is going to go to help anybody.

TRIPLE THE AMOUNT OF HOMELESS AND REGULATIONS

“They’ll tell you it is, but why is it now we have triple the amount of homeless than we did ten years ago? There’s no profit in the cure now, is there? A lot of vacancies in San Francisco. You have this challenge to find the tenants but are there other people that are not renting their homes out because they just don’t want to.

Values of property in this once-idyllic place are going down quickly.

“About three years ago, I was talking with my uncle and dad and brothers I said, look, let’s get this thing looked at, let’s get the value assessed. Maybe it’s time to go into a more landlord-friendly environment, and we had. It was just about 10-5 or eleven million right around that for the property. Two weeks ago, my brother called up and had the broker reassess it, and it’s now between 6 and 7 million. So it’s dropped significantly. Single-family homes are not dropping in price, but our type of business or our type of property is dropping.”

Landlords used to be able to pass increases to tenants on things like rising garbage collection costs or water increases, or inflation. They no longer can…they can only raise rents by 1 to 1 ½ percent.

They have so many regulations, like mandating a seismic retrofit for $120,000 or pillow alarms that cost $55,000.

“The value of the building has gone down about 30% to 40%. His Dad and uncle worked their butts off to make it happen and pass it on to us.”

A friend was selling his building and couldn’t get rid of a tenant. Due to the regulations, the landlord had to give him $80,000, three months of free rent, and a letter of recommendation.

Without a suitcase full of money, immigrants can’t come in and make money.

He talked about the stark increase in the homeless and how it’s a profitable business for some people. The property is too expensive. In Richmond, there are tents in the divide.

IT’S UNSAFE FOR CHILDREN

If some stranger comes up to you and says they want to go to the hospital, you are required to do it.

The crime is “outrageous.” Everything in Walgreens is behind locked glass doors, including toilet paper.

It’s hard to raise a family in San Francisco. Most neighborhoods are not safe for children, and they cannot walk outside. The schools are “not very good at all.”

They’re bussing children and putting poor kids in expensive neighborhoods and vice versa. He sent his son to private school, costing $22,000 a year.

When he was in school, children could go anywhere. There is too much violence now. The homeless can become violent or sexually assault children and others.

There are needles on the ground downtown, but it’s not just happening downtown. There is a big problem with crime against Asians, although they’ll deny it.

THEFT AND RACE ARE BREAKING DOWN SOCIETY

They steal whenever there is an opportunity. The police can’t do anything. He had an incident with a homeless person defecating in his building. The slob wouldn’t leave until he was done defecating so the landlord got a baton. The slob warned that if he came closer, he’d throw the excrement at him. The landlord called the police, and they didn’t come.

The police told him if the person is a protected class – they won’t come. If the landlord defends himself, the DA will come after the landlord, not the offender.

The emphasis on race and things like that have ruined the city. If you are not far left progressive, they’ll cancel you. People are afraid, even liberals and people in the center won’t express their views. The change is drastic.

For paramedics, it’s very hard to maintain civility and empathy. Their health is deteriorating. They are seeing an increase in PTSD and increasing suicides for 1st Responders.

Progressives are taking away everyone’s rights. [Maybe they could stop voting for these people?]

