Pete Hegseth Had to Fire a Trans Wolf, ‘Lilith Deathhowl’

Mentally ill people who have sexual dysfunctions, particularly toward children, can get their thrills without repercussions under the guise of transgenderism. Such is the case of the transgender wolf teaching math.

A so-called transgender teacher at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was fired after parent complaints about the male teacher dressing as a transgender wolf in class. He called himself Litith Deathowl, among others.

Liberty Counsel wrote that he engaged in the following sexual fetishes:

telling students he turns into a “wolf” at night – his fetish animal;

directing them to howl like wolves;

requiring them to call him by some of his online wolf character names;

requiring his students to address him by inaccurate female names and pronouns;

and telling the children he is “actually a woman” who “likes boys.”

His car in the school lot had profane messages and a transgender flag. His license plate had the mark of the devil: ROS XY 666. Who hired this creep? Why did it have to get to Secretary Hegseth’s level? That person who hired him needs to go.

Parents complained since early 2025, and nothing was done! Liberty Counsel got involved, and now he’s gone.

This behavior is sexual and dangerous. He is a case for Clown World. This Clown World wolf was teaching on a military base. Seriously?