Pete Hegseth Is Killing It with the Senators

M DOWLING
Pete Hegseth’s nomination is looking considerably better than it was. He doesn’t avoid tough questions and has reasonable, intelligent answers.

Senator after senator says they enjoyed that meeting. Democrats will throw everything at him, but he does great under fire. Sen. Mullin is eager to have the American people see how he answers questions.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Lindsey Graham believes he will get through the nomination process. Graham said he believes him.


