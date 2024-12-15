Pete Hegseth Is Killing It with the Senators

Pete Hegseth’s nomination is looking considerably better than it was. He doesn’t avoid tough questions and has reasonable, intelligent answers.

Senator after senator says they enjoyed that meeting. Democrats will throw everything at him, but he does great under fire. Sen. Mullin is eager to have the American people see how he answers questions.

“@PeteHegseth is killing it in the meetings because he doesn’t shy away from the tough questions,” says Senator @MarkwayneMullin. “He’s not only going to be able to win over the American people, but I’d be real surprised if he doesn’t win over some Democrat Senate votes, too.” pic.twitter.com/Q9vitOPfYf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 15, 2024

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Lindsey Graham believes he will get through the nomination process. Graham said he believes him.

Senator @LindseyGrahamSC: “I’m in a good place with @PeteHegseth… These are anonymous allegations. He’s given me his side of the story — it makes sense to me. I believe him. Unless somebody’s willing to come forward, I think he’s going to get through.” pic.twitter.com/7caJ9mixV6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 15, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email