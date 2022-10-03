Peter Strzok’s Searing Termination Letter Was Released

Former FBI official Peter Strzok was fired in disgrace for exchanges over the Internet plotting the overturning of a presidency.

With the utmost Chutzpah, he is suing, claiming that his privacy was violated and alleging wrongful termination.

According to him, his firing was political.

The DOJ response in part was to attach a draft of the letter for Strzok’s firing to show he wasn’t fired for political reasons.

The letter is humiliating and explains why he was fired and how egregious his actions were. He’s accused of seriously harming the FBI’s reputation.

“In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps that has called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the FBI’s reputation.”

The Letter is from Deputy Director Bowdich.

While there is no doubt your 21 years of service to the organization cannot and should not be erased, “it is difficult to fathom the repeated, sustained errors of judgment you made while serving as the lead agent in two of the most high profile investigations in the country.

Those investigations were the Russia collusion probe and the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

As an organization, we are entrusted to investigate high level public officials regardless of party affiliation. If we ourselves show personal bias or demonstrate a lack of objectivity, that trust can be lost. Our ability to be objective, no matter which party, candidate, or officeholder is in power, must be beyond question. Candidates and office holders will come and go, but the FBI must be steadfast in its resolve to find the truth, regardless of our personal leanings or beliefs. Though the Office of the Inspector General found no evidence of bias impacted any of your or the FBI’s investigative actions or decisions, your sustained pattern of bad judgment in the use of an FBI device has called into question for many of the decisions made during both the Clinton e-mail investigation and the initial states of the Russian Collusion investigation. In short, your repeated selfishness has called into question the credibility of the the entire FBI.

In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the organization. In our role as FBI employees we sometimes make unpopular decisions, but the public should be able to examine our work and not have to question motives.

As Deputy Assistant Director, you were expected to be a leader who was beyond reproach and set an example for not only our direct subordinates, but others throughout the organization who watched and observed your behaviors and actions. You failed to do so repeatedly and put your own interests [above] the interests of the organization. Though it pains me to do so, it is for this reason that I am dismissing you from the rolls of the FBI.

