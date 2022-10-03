More California Jaywalkers Will Soon Die

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Friday. It had been introduced by Phil Ting. AB 2147, or The Freedom to Walk Act, legalizes jaywalking because they say black people are ticketed the most. It’s racism all the time for racist people who see racism swimming around in their coffee in the morning.

It’s actually drug-addicted black people they are really talking about.

The law goes into effect on Jan.1.

“It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street. When expensive tickets and unnecessary confrontations with police impact only certain communities, it’s time to reconsider how we use our law enforcement resources and whether our jaywalking laws really do protect pedestrians,” said Ting in a statement. “Plus, we should be encouraging people to get out of their cars and walk for health and environmental reasons.”

The law stipulates that pedestrians can only be ticketed for jaywalking – or crossing outside of an intersection – if there is “immediate danger of a collision,” says the release. The police aren’t going to do that and face recriminations. As a result, more people will die, especially homeless people.

According to the release, jaywalking is “arbitrarily enforced” in California, and disproportionately affects “people of color and lower-income individuals who cannot afford tickets that can often total hundreds of dollars.”

IT’S ANOTHER ANTI-POLICE BILL

Another rationale for the bill, Ting’s office argued, is that it will end instances where an arrest or citation for jaywalking escalates into violence.

Jared Sanchez, Senior Policy Advocate for CalBike, said jaywalking laws “create opportunities for police to racially profile.”

“A jaywalking ticket can turn into a potentially life-threatening police encounter, especially for Black people, who are disproportionately targeted and suffer the most severe consequences of inequitable law enforcement.”

For drug-addled homeless people, jaywalking is far more dangerous.

When I was four years old, my mother jaywalked with me in tow and nearly got us run over. She was a big jaywalker. An officer ran to the middle of the street to stop the cars. He gave her a ticket when we safely crossed. She screamed at him the entire time he wrote out the ticket. The lesson I learned was don’t jaywalk and don’t scream at people who don’t want you to die.

Can’t you picture the homeless now wandering all over the streets as cars whiz by?

