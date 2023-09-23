Petition Goes Out to Return Senate to a Less Clownish Dress Code

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer suddenly announced on Monday that senators can wear what they want on the Senate floor. The only one to benefit is John Fetterman.

Since Chuck Schumer eliminated the dress code for senators so John Fetterman could come in looking like he does, Democrats and Republicans seem displeased.

According to The Hill, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) “is circulating a proposal to reestablish the Senate’s dress code,” citing two “senators familiar with the proposal.” It would return to the previous dress code – coats, ties, or business attire on the Senate floor.

“I’ve signed it,” one senator, who explained it would “define what the dress code is,” told The Hill.“I’m concerned about it.”

Is that necessary, though? The Senate is part of the DC Clown World, after all.

“The senator in question from Pennsylvania is a personal friend, but I think we need to have standards,” Durbin told “The Briefing with Steve Scully” on SiriusXM in an interview that will air on Friday. “I will continue to wear a suit,” he said, adding: “I can’t understand exactly what he was thinking at that point.” He’s giving him the benefit of the doubt but thinks the Senate needs to act on this.

The Washington Post Editorial Board blasted the loosened standards. I finally agree with them on something.

“The get-up veers so far into the grunge zone, in fact, that the Pennsylvania Democrat probably couldn’t wear it to work as a teacher in many schools or as an employee in a lot of fast-food chains. And yet Mr. Fetterman might soon be seen draped in Carhartt on the Senate floor. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has relaxed the upper house’s long-standing, if unwritten, dress code requiring senators to wear business attire. Henceforth, he said in a statement, “Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor.”

“We vote nay. Dressing formally conveys respect for the sanctity of the institution and for the real-world impact of the policies it advances. Putting on a suit creates an occasion for lawmakers to reflect, just for a moment, on the special responsibilities with which the people have entrusted them and on a deliberative process that at least aspires to solemnity. Judges are perfectly “able to choose” what they wear while on the bench, but the court wouldn’t be court unless they put on black robes.

“It is all too imaginable that attention-seeking lawmakers will don T-shirts emblazoned with the names and mascots of their hometown sports franchises — or inflammatory partisan messages — hoping to go viral on social media and garner small-dollar donations,” the editorial board wrote.

John Fetterman got emotional, explaining he couldn’t interpret language without his machine, but couldn’t he dress appropriately?



Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, suggested this would end as soon as someone shows up in a hoodie and a T-shirt emblazoned with Trump 2024.

