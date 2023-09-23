Republicans Ignore the Winning Campaign Issue

Republicans are ignoring the elephant in the room; they truly are the stupid party. They’re impeaching Joe Biden for crimes he committed nine years ago but not impeaching him and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for breaking our immigration laws.

If not impeachment, they could at least run on the issue!

As reported yesterday, Border Patrol knows of 7.5 million unvetted anonymous people who came in illegally, and 5.18 million were adult, single men in under three years. That’s an army four times the size of Russia’s. That doesn’t count the throngs flying in with or without apps, or those coming from Canada, or any boating into Florida.

People are pouring in from countries that hate us; some are Russians and Chinese.

Republicans are concentrating on the crazy, wild spending, but that doesn’t draw people together. At least half the country wants the spending to continue.

The one thing that pulls people together — the issue that right, left, black, Hispanic, and white agree on — is stopping the illegal aliens.

We don’t want unfettered, illegal immigration. The Biden administration is provably 100% to blame. Illegal aliens, euphemistically known as migrants, are everywhere, disturbing everyone. We all know it’s ruining the country.

Even Mayor Adams knows they are going to destroy the city. The Democrat Mayor upstate who took them into his sanctuary city said he won’t take them anymore after they raped innocent maids.

Gov. Hochul, a sanctuary state proponent, said she no longer wants them. She said New York is full.

The Democrat Massachusetts Governor in the left-wing state declared a state of emergency. She doesn’t want any more either.

We all know what happened when Martha’s Vineyard got 50 of them. They called the National Guard to take them away, smiling and waving as they left.

Black people in Chicago are livid as it takes away their political power, and Mayor Brandon Johnson keeps lying to them.

People don’t like government shutdowns, and Republicans always come out looking bad, no matter whose fault it is.

It would be better to rally leaders to raise the rafters with complaints about the invasion and impeach for that. Campaign on it as Donald Trump did. The media will twist everything that harms Joe, but there isn’t anything they can say convincingly about the millions pouring in, and they won’t be able to shift the blame.

Americans don’t want cartels, trafficking, or deadbeats, so focus on that.

Joe Biden completely abandoned his constitutional duty to secure the border. Texas stepped up in his absence to build the wall, repel illegal crossings, and protect our country. Biden should be thanking Texas, not obstructing our efforts to secure the border. pic.twitter.com/ctCi7OguZp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 22, 2023

