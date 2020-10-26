Pew reports only 10% of Twitter users tweet & they’re mostly Dems

Twitter is a bubble. When you go to Twitter for information, you are only hearing from about 10% of the users. And 69% of those are Democrats or Democrat-leaning Independents. That includes your communists and socialists since Democrats decided they are their base. It’s a platform filled with activists.

“Just 10% of [Twitter] users produced 92% of all tweets from U.S. adults since last November, and 69% of these highly prolific users identify as Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents,” Pew Research Center reports.

Twitter is of, by, and for the left.

The platform contains a larger share of Democrats than Republicans. And in addition to being more prevalent on the site in general, the 10% most active Democrats typically produce roughly twice as many tweets in a month (157) as the 10% most active Republicans (79).

They left out the part where Republicans are censored for disagreeing with the left.

If you are getting your campaign news from them, be careful.