Philadelphia Prosecutor Issues a Direct Threat to ICE

Philadelphia Democrat prosecutor Larry Krasner is far-left and dedicates himself to protecting illegal migrant criminals and helping them avoid serious convictions. He is anti-police and is now issuing a direct threat to Federal officers.

It must be a felony to threaten federal officers conducting their official duties.

Democrat Mantra: Get the F*** Out!

Krasner vowed to arrest and convict any Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who purportedly commits a crime under his jurisdiction. He made his comments during a Thursday press conference and was reacting to the self-defense shooting of Renee Good.

“If any law enforcement agent, any ICE agent is gonna come to Philly to commit crimes, then you can get the F out of here,” Krasner said during the press conference.

“I will charge you with those crimes. You will be arrested; you will stand trial.; you will be convicted,” the Democratic prosecutor continued. “Donald Trump cannot pardon you for a state court conviction. Do you hear me, ICE agents?”

As I reported, “Get the F out” is the new Democrat leftist buzzword. It is currently used by several Democrats, including Mayor Frey. Everything Democrat leftists do is staged.

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner just issued a direct threat to ICE agents: “If any ICE agent comes to Philly to commit crimes, get the F out… I’ll charge you. You’ll be arrested, tried, convicted. Trump can’t pardon state crimes.” This is an elected DA openly warning federal law… pic.twitter.com/iueqX2l4wh — Jake (@JakeCan72) January 9, 2026

Shortly after entering office in 2018, the leftist prosecutor created the Immigration Counsel position to provide consultations on cases specifically involving foreign nationals.

Krasner initially stated the position would work to achieve “immigration-neutral” outcomes. In practice, it meant going easier on migrant criminals so they are not deported.

Ideology drives this lunatic.

His office even became involved in foreign nationals accused of gruesome crimes, such as rape of a child, rape, sexual assault, arson, and murder.

“We have an authoritarian president who’s a criminal,” Krasner said during a January 2025 press conference. “And that person is saying, all of you elected officials, all you police departments, all you branches of state law enforcement – do my work. The law says no … The feds can’t commandeer state law enforcement and make them do Nazi stuff.”

Krasner is a criminal. He lets foreign criminals loose on innocent civilians.