Planeloads of future Dems flown throughout the nation in the middle of the night



















Planeloads of illegal aliens — future Democrat voters — are being flown all around the country in the middle of the night and you get to pay for it.

To avoid public scrutiny, the Biden administration is transporting planeloads of illegal immigrant minors in the middle of the night then busing them to cities in the southeast.

Even members of Congress representing the impacted districts are being kept in the dark about the covert operations and the Department of Defense (DOD) is contracting big tour buses to move the migrants to nearby states once they land, presumably from the southern border region.

The alarming details are featured in a well-sourced news report broadcast by a Tennessee media outlet this week. The segment—and accompanying article—features videos of planes arriving at a Chattanooga private jet terminal called Wilson Air Center.

Adolescents who appear to be in their early teens are seen deboarding the planes carrying matching bags then boarding large tour busses parked on the runway.

Watch the video:

WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

