Creepy son of Joe Biden discusses smoking crack with Marion Berry



















This clip was obtained by the Stew Peters Show via Jack Maxey. It allegedly came from Hunter’s laptop. You can hear vulgar, idiotic Hunter chatting about smoking crack with another loser, former mayor Marion Berry.

Hunter is proud of his disgusting womanizing, laughs about racism while dropping ‘F-bombs,’ and it’s all about him.

He wants to know when he “gets to be Hercules.”

We have no idea why this garbage was on his laptop as if it was in some way worthy of preservation.

Aside from being a narcissistic, lascivious, fool, we’re sure he’s a great guy.

Can you imagine if Donald Trump Jr. said and did things like this?

Listen:

