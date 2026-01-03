PM Orban: The Two Competing Tribes of the Western World

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban explains that European society has two competing tribes. One wants to stay with tradition, and the other wants to replace the voting population.

Nothing is shocking here. It is now a known fact.

Prime Minister Orban:

“The migration issue is so complicated. Legally, it’s very simple. You know, to cross the border line without oppression is a crime. Full point, it’s over.

“The problem is that migration is a concept of changing the society as such. It’s a kind of replacement of the original, native-born voters with somebody else. And this is, you know, without being involved into any conspiracy theory. This is a well-detailed plan of the left.

“Because, again, my understanding of the history is probably not as sophisticated. As yours, but if I understand correctly, the last 150 years of the European, including UK, anyway, the European politics, it’s about a competition of two tribes. One is those who think that we should stay in the traditional frame and the value system of Europe as it was, nation, freedom, Christianity, that’s all.”

The Replacement Theory is in a 2000 UN document. It originally was sold as a way to deal with a declining population. You can read it on the provided links.

The Viral Speech and Shocking Statistics

⚡🇳🇱 YouTube censors Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s viral Speech. Her shocking disclosure of statistics of European countries loosing to migrants has created shock waves in native population. “The Great Replacement Theory is no longer a theory, it’s reality.” pic.twitter.com/OdOfRdZRuV — Adam Moczar (@AdamMoczar) January 2, 2026

