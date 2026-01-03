Independent Reporter Uncovers Massive Voter Fraud in Georgia

Independent reporter David Khait found that more than 1,000 people are registered to vote from a single address in Fulton County (Atlanta, Georgia). It’s a church, and no one lives there. It’s a clever scheme by Democrat activists to register homeless people to vote, citing the church as their “residence.” In one block, Mr. Kait and his team found two churches that have registered over 3,000 people.

This is Soros-funded:

More voter fraud… over 1k homeless people registered to vote from a church in Fulton county… Soros is funding it. Great work @David_Khait. pic.twitter.com/UHGYAcwVyk — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) January 2, 2026

I witnessed this on Long Island, New York, when I canvassed for then-Rep. Lee Zeldin.

As he said, welfare fraud doesn’t happen without election fraud.

I am now able to share Georgia Voter Registration rolls (had to check if I can legally do so). Here are the most recent rolls used in the previous election go 850 Oak St NW pic.twitter.com/FJTUZBbxvv — David Khait (@David_Khait) December 31, 2025

Here is more.

🚨 Voter Fraud Alert in Fulton County, GA! 🚨 Over 1,000 people registered to vote at ONE location: 201 Washington St. Next door, a Catholic church at 48 MLK Jr. Dr. SW has 2,000+ registered! Dems, funded by George Soros, are using churches to register homeless folks & harvest… pic.twitter.com/NVpbc9abpW — Dr. Dawn Michael (@DawnsMission) January 2, 2026

There are probably 60 million illegal aliens in the USA. Everything Democrats do is for votes. They fund to buy votes and launder money.