Independent Reporter Uncovers Massive Voter Fraud in Georgia

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Independent reporter David Khait found that more than 1,000 people are registered to vote from a single address in Fulton County (Atlanta, Georgia). It’s a church, and no one lives there. It’s a clever scheme by Democrat activists to register homeless people to vote, citing the church as their “residence.” In one block, Mr. Kait and his team found two churches that have registered over 3,000 people.

This is Soros-funded:

I witnessed this on Long Island, New York, when I canvassed for then-Rep. Lee Zeldin.

As he said, welfare fraud doesn’t happen without election fraud.

Here is more.

There are probably 60 million illegal aliens in the USA. Everything Democrats do is for votes. They fund to buy votes and launder money.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments