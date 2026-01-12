Police Detain Nick Sortor After He Flees Attacking Mob in Minnesota

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor said that he and content creator Cam Higby were detained by police after “leftist rioters” who “attacked” them in Minnesota called 911 on them. Videos going the rounds on social media appear to show Sortor being attacked by a mob outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor, a conservative, has been in Minneapolis for days covering the violence.

A mob of violent, possibly antifa, surrounded his vehicle, smashed his windows, and threatened to kill him and his colleague Cam Higby, forcing him to drive through them.

🚨 THIS is one of the weapons of choice leftist rioters tried to kiII @CamHigby and me with tonight Frozen water bottles. Classic Antifa. Which means SOMEBODY was freezing them beforehand and gave them to rioters to use as weapons They’re rock solid FBI MUST INVESTIGATE NOW! pic.twitter.com/lvhkVyvzZd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 12, 2026

More Details

The police do nothing about the Democrat army of Antifa, whom Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey call upset resident protesters. However, if a reporter gets attacked, they arrest the reporter.

Sharing a video of a woman appearing to assault him, Sortor wrote, “TEARGAS AND FLASHBANGS DEPLOYED outside ICE Minneapolis as leftists decide once again to attack me in the street. They just can’t keep their hands off me. Unfortunately for them, I won’t shut up OR ‘go away”.”

Sortor shared a video of his damaged car, with words like “bi***” spray-painted on his car. “The “peaceful protestors’ are at it again. Surrounding my vehicle. Breaking my windows. Spray painting the car. Telling @camhigby and I over and over that they’re going to kill us.”

Sortor claimed that despite being attacked, police detained him and Higby because “rioters” called 911 on them, and said they ran over him and threatened him with a gun.

He warned them to move as he was forced to leave the scene to save their lives.

“I was forced to drive away to save our lives, repeatedly warning those standing in front to GET OUT OF THE WAY,” Sortor wrote. “They didn’t listen, so I had no choice but to go anyway.”

“They then used vehicles to BLOCK US as we were running, forcing me to throw the truck off the road to go around them. Then, it appears we were CHASED down the interstate by another one of their goons,” he continued.

Sortor added, “I have to post this now because these idiots called the police on me, saying I had a gun and was “running innocent protestors over”. You can try to terrorize me all you want. BUT I WILL NEVER STOP, AND NEVER SHUT UP.”

If They Tell You They’ll Kill You, Believe Them

In another post, Sortor wrote, “The “peaceful protestors” are at it again. Surrounding my vehicle. Breaking my windows. Spray painting the car. Telling @camhigby and I over and over that they’re going to kiII us. We are safe. But police have *US* detained because rioters called 911 on *US* NOT SHUTTING UP!”

In a message to “leftist militants,” Sortor said that the “more you harass, threaten, and try to kill me, the longer I stay around.” He added, “Ask Portland how arresting me went. Their riots outside the ICE facility never recovered. You picked a fight with the wrong guy tonight.”

Sortor shared various other videos, alleging that the rioters damaged his car and tried to “kill” him and Higby.

Earlier Sunday

Earlier on Sunday, Sortor was attacked by the mob rioting outside an ICE facility. Law enforcement had to deploy tear gas and pepper balls to stop it.

The police ran away.

Antifa doesn’t allow unfriendlies to film them. It hurts their narrative of lies and truncated clips with false storylines.

Clips of the Violence

🚨 BREAKING: These are the moments leading up to Minneapolis anti-ICE rioters SURROUNDING my vehicle, smashing my windows, and attempting to kiII @CamHigby and me I was forced to drive away to save our lives, repeatedly warning those standing in front to GET OUT OF THE WAY.… pic.twitter.com/lzPyuJWUFx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 12, 2026