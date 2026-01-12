Maduro Guard After the Attack: “They’re Not to Be Messed With”

A soldier who was in Venezuela guarding Maduro said, “I felt like my head was exploding from the inside.” It was apparently from a sonic weapon.

“We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move. We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon, or whatever it was.”

He said he has never seen weapons like this, and Americans can’t be defeated.

The Story

Venezuelan soldiers were reportedly brought to their knees, “bleeding through the nose,” and vomiting blood, according to an eyewitness account from a Venezuelan guard to the dictator.

“At one point, they launched something; I don’t know how to describe it,” according to the account posted to X.

“It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly, I felt like my head was exploding from the inside.

He added that as a result, his comrades were not able to fight back.

“We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons,” he said. “I swear, I’ve never seen anything like it. We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon or whatever it was.”

The guard further described how U.S. forces were able to wipe out hundreds of fighters on the ground, without suffering any casualties themselves.

“We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation,” he said. “The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn’t know how to react.”

Then, “barely eight” helicopters appeared, deploying just 20 U.S. troops, but those few men were all that were needed because of their technical advances.

And this, the guard said, led to a slaughter.

“We were hundreds, but we had no chance,” he said. “They were shooting with such precision and speed; it felt like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute.”

“Those 20 men, without a single casualty, killed hundreds of us,” he said. “We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons. I swear, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The security guard, meanwhile, said in the interview that he is warning anyone who thinks they can fight the United States that “they have no idea what they’re capable of. After what I saw, I never want to be on the other side of that again. They’re not to be messed with.”

“Everyone is already talking about this,” he added. “No one wants to go through what we went through. What happened here is going to change a lot of things — not just in Venezuela, but throughout the region.”