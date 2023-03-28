Report: Police Instigated the Capitol Police Riot

Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Marketing cookies are used to track visitors across websites. The intention is to display ads that are relevant and engaging for the individual user and thereby more valuable for publishers and third party advertisers.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Analytics cookies help website owners to understand how visitors interact with websites by collecting and reporting information anonymously.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Preference cookies enable a website to remember information that changes the way the website behaves or looks, like your preferred language or the region that you are in.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Unclassified cookies are cookies that we are in the process of classifying, together with the providers of individual cookies.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Physical attacks, flash grenades, tear gas, …. this was a police riot.
After 4 years of DOJ frame operations on Trump, capitol police allowing riots at the White House, an election with states stopping counts, congress trying to remove Trump twice for non-offenses, …. the only reasonable position on January 6th, 2021 was the this was a staged government event.
The simulated attack the police staged was coupled with the ushering of people into the Capitol at the other end, creating a simulated attack.