Report: Police Instigated the Capitol Police Riot

By
M Dowling
-
1
56

This could be the moment the J6 riot ignited. The Gateway Pundit reported that J6 prisoner Jeffrey McKellop narrates the incident that led to the charging of the Capitol. The Capitol Police appear to have instigated the situation when police threw an elderly woman down the stairs three times.

Go to The Gateway Pundit to read the story and listen to the interview between the prisoner and the Pundit.

This is the video of the instigation:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

Physical attacks, flash grenades, tear gas, …. this was a police riot.

After 4 years of DOJ frame operations on Trump, capitol police allowing riots at the White House, an election with states stopping counts, congress trying to remove Trump twice for non-offenses, …. the only reasonable position on January 6th, 2021 was the this was a staged government event.

The simulated attack the police staged was coupled with the ushering of people into the Capitol at the other end, creating a simulated attack.

Last edited 1 hour ago by The Prisoner
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz