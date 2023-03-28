Hero Police and the Latest Presser on a Suicidal Audrey Hale

By
M Dowling
-
2
53

During the latest press conference with Police Chief Drake, the Chief explained that the mass murderer Audrey Hale was suicidal and under treatment. Her parents didn’t know that she still had guns. They were hidden in the house.

Hale left with a large red bag, and when her mother asked her about it, Hale was dismissive.

The parents appear to have done what they could, but they had a sick and evil daughter.

It seems the killer decided to take innocent people with her. She planned it all out. The shootings had nothing to do with guns or Republicans, as the Left would have you believe.

Her last message before the shooting:
Audrey E. Hale’s last message to a friend from middle school.
MARCH 28, 2023, 3:00 PM PRESS CONFERENCE

HERO POLICE

The hero police raced fearlessly to stop the carnage.

These are Nashville Police Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
2 hours ago

The Uvalde police officers had ran away like scared little girls who just saw a spider,

to say it was a disgrace does not begin to say how awful it was to see big tall men with bullet proof vests on and powerful rifles running scared like little girls.

There is more testosterone in my big toe than in 10 of those Uvalde cops.

The cops who ran towards the trans shooter and shot HER are real men.

1
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
2 hours ago

Thanks for the excellent coverage of this sad story.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz