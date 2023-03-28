Hero Police and the Latest Presser on a Suicidal Audrey Hale

During the latest press conference with Police Chief Drake, the Chief explained that the mass murderer Audrey Hale was suicidal and under treatment. Her parents didn’t know that she still had guns. They were hidden in the house.

Hale left with a large red bag, and when her mother asked her about it, Hale was dismissive.

The parents appear to have done what they could, but they had a sick and evil daughter.

It seems the killer decided to take innocent people with her. She planned it all out. The shootings had nothing to do with guns or Republicans, as the Left would have you believe.

Her last message before the shooting:

MARCH 28, 2023, 3:00 PM PRESS CONFERENCE

HERO POLICE

The hero police raced fearlessly to stop the carnage.

Here’s @MNPDNashville body cam footage of the hero cops taking out the trans school shooter. Warning, it’s violent. But given how often police cam footage is used to criticize officers, I think it’s worth sharing their bravery too. pic.twitter.com/Z4BpID8hIj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 28, 2023

These are Nashville Police Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran.

The cowardice officers of the Uvalde police department could learn a thing or two from these HEROES. Despite being fired upon by the shooter, they ran towards the danger and eliminated the threat. God Bless them! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IZBtbEcIuA — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 28, 2023

NEW VIDEO – Police have released body cam footage of officers shooting and killing the transgender shooter who murdered 3 students and 3 school employees at a Nashville Christian school yesterday. These men are heroes. pic.twitter.com/rwEXSWhr2D — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 28, 2023

MONSTER: Nashville Christian Massacre Police Bodycam Footage Released | Cop Heroes Confirmed!https://t.co/tGvWQorXa7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2023

