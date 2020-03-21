Police on the hunt for teens coughing on produce for social media creds

A group of teenagers filmed themselves coughing on produce at a Virginia grocery store and then posted it to social media. Reportedly, this is becoming a “disturbing trend” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have learned that this appears to be a disturbing trend on social media across the country, and we ask for help from parents to discourage this behavior immediately,” Purcellville police said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“We are asking for parental assistance in monitoring your teenagers’ activities, as well as their social media posts to avoid the increase of any further such incidents.”

The police are on the hunt for the teens.

The store manager threw out all the produce, and when the police catch these kids, they should make them pay for it.

The police are calling on parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and explain the seriousness of coronavirus to them.

“We also take this opportunity to remind parents and children of the Town of Purcellville’s curfew, which states it is unlawful for any minor under the age of 18 years to loiter or remain on any street, park or public place in the town between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and daylight of the following day, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian,” police added.

This is not the only recent instance of people engaging in unhygienic behaviors during the coronavirus pandemic. Instagram model Ava Louise filmed herself licking an airplane toilet seat in an attempt to start the “coronavirus challenge,” according to the Miami Herald.

“Please [share] this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,” Louise wrote along with the video.

What would you do if this was your child?