Trump calls NBC ‘News’ reporter’s question ‘nasty,’ reporter responds

President Trump called a question from one of NBC ‘News’ favorite attack reporters, ‘nasty.’

David French, who calls himself a conservative, is a victim of Trump Derangement Syndrome. He thinks Peter Alexander’s question in this clip is a legitimate one.

What brought this on was the President daring to offer hope to the American people by making note of the success of some drugs used to cure coronavirus patients.

Watch and see what you think about the question and tone of this NBC ‘News’ reporter Peter Alexander:

This was a legitimate question, the response is inexcusable. Trump’s change in tone didn’t last long. https://t.co/5M3L9PKVpJ — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 20, 2020

The President took the question and tone as nasty. It is his right.

Ari Fleischer noted that the clip was deceptively edited. Twitter won’t care although their policy opposes such editing.

Context does matter.

This clip is deceptively edited. The blow up was the result of a reporter challenging Trump’s statement that he was hopeful about the efficacy of a new drug. That’s what launched this. The public would know more if the media showed the full clip. https://t.co/uy8xG2Qizr — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 20, 2020

Brit Hume expressed his views succinctly, “Legitimate question my a**.” He added “It was the kind of bullsh*t gotcha question which hack WH reporters have been asking for decades. But instead of going off on the reporter, Trump should have said the whole briefing in all its particulars was a message to people who are scared.”

That would have been a good response but note that Brit just went off. Look, the President shouldn’t have to take abuse.

Legitimate question my a**. It was the kind of bullsh*t gotcha question which hack WH reporters have been asking for decades. But instead of going off on the reporter, Trump should have said the whole briefing in all its particulars was a message to people who are scared. https://t.co/Qg0lYC1fxk — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 20, 2020

Brit Hume brought up the context issue to Stephen Hayes, another TDS victim who is friends with Bill Kristol.

Because Steve, what went before the part you quoted was part of the exchange. Context matters. Just as the rest of the briefing that preceded the exchange is part of the context, and thus relevant to the value of his question. https://t.co/sB6gHFUPNI — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 20, 2020

Alexander responded on Twitter saying he was giving the President an opportunity. Do you think that is what he was doing? Joe Concha responded to that.

Your ratio of the day. Also Alexander to Trump right before the “reassure” question: “Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope?”: https://t.co/eeHHAVQl8v — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 20, 2020

Thiessen didn’t think much of Alexander’s claim:

Such a complete distortion. Right before that you said “Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things is giving Americans false hope?” Why did you leave that out? https://t.co/Ruo0KqORIw — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) March 20, 2020

OPINION

Are these reporters stupid or blinded by hate?

Nasty reporters are out of control. These are the very same reporters who ask gotcha questions every time, and it’s getting worse.

Most Americans feel the President is doing a good job of handling the virus crisis and that’s what is behind this latest onslaught by the press.

TDS victim, Peter Alexander, is a prime example of a reporter trying to catch the President making a mistake or cause him to make a mistake. The media should be giving us accurate data, looking at all sides, interviewing people they are criticizing before they publish, and taking their opinions out of their stories. They are not the story. Their political point of view is not the story. Reporters are supposed to be watchdogs, not activists.